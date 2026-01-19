YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives tour to Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) of the installation’s headquarters. Vice Adm. Scott Gray visited Yokosuka to engage with CFAY representatives and members of the base community with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAY. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9485786
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-SG091-1029
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|308.18 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC Visits CFAY [Image 16 of 16], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.