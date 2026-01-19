(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNIC Visits CFAY [Image 16 of 16]

    CNIC Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives tour to Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) of the installation’s headquarters. Vice Adm. Scott Gray visited Yokosuka to engage with CFAY representatives and members of the base community with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAY. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 22:41
    VIRIN: 260120-N-SG091-1029
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC Visits CFAY [Image 16 of 16], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)
    CNIC

