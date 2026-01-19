CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives tour to Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) of the installation’s headquarters. Vice Adm. Scott Gray visited Yokosuka to engage with CFAY representatives and members of the base community with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAY. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)