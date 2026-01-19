CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) tours Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Fleet Recreation Center. Gray’s visit focused on CNIC’s strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)