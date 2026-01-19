CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) tours Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services (CNRJ F&ES) on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Naval Base. Gray's visit focused on CNIC's strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)