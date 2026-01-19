CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) tours Gridley Child Development Center (CDC) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)