CNIC Visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan speaks with Sailors at the serving line at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Gray’s visit focused on CNIC’s strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)