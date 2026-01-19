YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan speaks with Sailors at the serving line at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Gray’s visit focused on CNIC’s strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9485778
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-SG091-1016
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|251.61 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC Visits CFAY [Image 16 of 16], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.