(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC Visits CFAY [Image 6 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNIC Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) has lunch with Sailors at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Gray's visit focused on CNIC's strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9485776
    VIRIN: 260120-N-SG091-1012
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 305.79 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC Visits CFAY [Image 16 of 16], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY
    CNIC Visits CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)
    CNIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery