CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan tour Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Unaccompanied Housing (UH). The new UH is part of an overhaul to expand and modernize housing facilities for junior, unaccompanied enlisted Sailors assigned to Yokosuka, Japan. Other projects include a $1.3 million flooring renovation, $15 million mechanical and electrical system upgrades, $4 million weather-sealing project, and additions of a satellite Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Liberty Center and an unmanned, Navy Exchange Micro-Mart. (U.S. Navy photo by (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)