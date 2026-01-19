CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Crider, port operations officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks with Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, during a tour of CFAY’s harbor. Gray’s visit focused on CNIC’s strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)