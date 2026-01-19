CNIC Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2026) —Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) speaks with Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Port Operations facilities during a tour of CFAY’s harbor. Gray’s visit focused on CNIC’s strategic priority to sustain the fleet by maintaining and modernizing the critical infrastructure that supports global naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)