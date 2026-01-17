Two U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. assigned to an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team await another group of Airmen during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. The implementation of capability enhancement teams so early in the training phase enabled in-house training and evaluation of nearly 30 mission essential objectives for the ATF.
|01.17.2026
|01.17.2026 12:04
|9483402
|251207-F-IN626-1405
|2000x1331
|630.92 KB
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|7
|0
This work, 822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.