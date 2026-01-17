822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. assigned to an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team delivers land navigation instruction during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025. Capability enhancement teams enable the ATF to conduct in-house training and evaluation of nearly 30 mission essential objectives, including: land navigation, base defense strategy, small unit tactics, and familiarization with multiple up-armored platforms.