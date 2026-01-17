822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

A U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. assigned to an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team delivers land navigation instruction during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025. Capability enhancement teams enable the ATF to conduct in-house training and evaluation of nearly 30 mission essential objectives, including: land navigation, base defense strategy, small unit tactics, and familiarization with multiple up-armored platforms.
Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 12:03
Photo ID:
|9483394
VIRIN:
|251204-F-IN626-1360
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|5.17 MB
Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|1
