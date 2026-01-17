822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Air Task Force receive Humvee familiarization instruction during a field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. Members of the 822d BDS make up one of the capability enhancement teams assigned to the ATF, marking the first time a Unit of Action incorporated aligned CETs so early in the training phase.