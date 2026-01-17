A U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. assigned to an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team monitors instruction during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025. The 31 ATF is an agile combat Unit of Action training Airmen to deploy as a cohesive, ready force to meet combatant command requirements. The exercise kickstarted a deliberate cycle of pre-deployment training, providing a clear assessment of Air Force capabilities to the joint force, allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9483391
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-IN626-1030
|Resolution:
|2000x1390
|Size:
|560.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.