822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

An 822d Base Defense Squadron patch is seen during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025. Members of the 822d BDS make up one of the capability enhancement teams assigned to the 31st Air Task Force, enabling the ATF to conduct in-house training and evaluation of nearly 30 mission essential objectives, including: land navigation, base defense strategy, small unit tactics, and familiarization with multiple up-armored platforms.
