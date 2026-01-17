822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. assigned to an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team delivers combat arms training during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. Along with increasing proficiency with a primary weapons system, 822d BDS personnel familiarized ATF members with cold weather gear, defensive fighting positions, land navigation, counter-small unmanned aerial system and other capabilities needed to support a forward operating base or contingency location.