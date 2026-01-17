822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. assigned to an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team deliver instruction during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025. The 31 ATF is an agile combat Unit of Action training Airmen to deploy as a cohesive, ready force to meet combatant command requirements. The exercise kickstarted a deliberate cycle of pre-deployment training, providing a clear assessment of Air Force capabilities to the joint force, allies and partners.