822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Air Task Force receive instruction on small unit movement tactics from an 822d Base Defense Squadron capability enhancement team member during a field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. Personnel from the 822d BDS provided subject matter expertise on integrated base defense strategy, training 31 ATF Airmen to operate tactically from fire team up to squadron level while protecting and sustaining a forward airbase and contingency location.