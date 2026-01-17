822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Simulated weapons systems and live rounds are seen on the floor of a training facility during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. Along with increasing proficiency with a primary weapons system, 822d BDS personnel familiarized ATF members with cold weather gear, defensive fighting positions, land navigation, counter-small unmanned aerial system and other capabilities needed to support a forward operating base or contingency location.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9483397
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-IN626-1088
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|417.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
