(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel White 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Simulated weapons systems and live rounds are seen on the floor of a training facility during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. Along with increasing proficiency with a primary weapons system, 822d BDS personnel familiarized ATF members with cold weather gear, defensive fighting positions, land navigation, counter-small unmanned aerial system and other capabilities needed to support a forward operating base or contingency location.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9483397
    VIRIN: 251207-F-IN626-1088
    Resolution: 2000x1331
    Size: 417.06 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team
    822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 ATF
    31 CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery