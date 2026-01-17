822d BDS Airmen employ expertise as 31 ATF capability enhancement team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simulated weapons systems and live rounds are seen on the floor of a training facility during a 31st Air Task Force field training exercise at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025. Along with increasing proficiency with a primary weapons system, 822d BDS personnel familiarized ATF members with cold weather gear, defensive fighting positions, land navigation, counter-small unmanned aerial system and other capabilities needed to support a forward operating base or contingency location.