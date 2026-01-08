Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The AR forced Airmen to make time-sensitive decisions while challenging them to lead and make critical decisions as the mission unfolded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)