Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The AR forced Airmen to make time-sensitive decisions while challenging them to lead and make critical decisions as the mission unfolded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
