U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The second AR of the mission demonstrated the capability to project combat-ready forces anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9483196
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-LH008-2106
|Resolution:
|4014x1482
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.