Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The second AR of the mission demonstrated the capability to project combat-ready forces anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)