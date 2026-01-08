(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 5 of 9]

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The second AR of the mission demonstrated the capability to project combat-ready forces anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 23:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial Refueling
    14 AS
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

