Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforces the 437th Airlift Wing’s ability to project power globally while maintaining mission tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)