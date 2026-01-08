A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus commences aerial refueling with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Exercise Palmetto Reach, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Aircrew executed their second AR of the flight, proving readiness to operate across extended distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9483198
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-LH008-2032
|Resolution:
|5813x2491
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.