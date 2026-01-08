Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus commences aerial refueling with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Exercise Palmetto Reach, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Aircrew executed their second AR of the flight, proving readiness to operate across extended distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)