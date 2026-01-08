Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force mobility force aviator aboard a KC-46 Pegasus refuels a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Exercise Palmetto Reach, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Airmen executed complex refueling and airlift tasks while managing resources and timing independently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)