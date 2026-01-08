(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 3 of 9]

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force mobility force aviator aboard a KC-46 Pegasus extends the aerial refueling boom toward a C-17 Globemaster III to replenish fuel during a long-range mission in support of Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. Airmen executed complex refueling and airlift tasks while managing resources and timing independently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9483197
    VIRIN: 260114-F-LH008-2054
    Resolution: 4311x2694
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial Refueling
    14 AS
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

