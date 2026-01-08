Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts an aerial refueling during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforces the 437th Airlift Wing’s ability to project power globally while maintaining mission tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)