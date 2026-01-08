(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 6 of 9]

    Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The scenario reinforced the ability to operate independently while maintaining alignment with higher objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9483205
    VIRIN: 260114-F-LH008-2163
    Resolution: 5932x2542
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial Refueling
    14 AS
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

