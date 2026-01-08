Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. The scenario reinforced the ability to operate independently while maintaining alignment with higher objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)