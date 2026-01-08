Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. This flight confirms the 14 AS' readiness to deploy rapidly and operate effectively at distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)