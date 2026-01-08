U.S. Air Force Maj. Simon Thaler and Capt. Kenneth di Giovanni, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct an aerial refueling with a KC-46 Pegasus during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 14, 2026. This flight confirms the 14 AS' readiness to deploy rapidly and operate effectively at distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9483195
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-LH008-2099
|Resolution:
|1619x3777
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Reach: Airmen Test Long-Range Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.