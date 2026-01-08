74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fly during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The Fighting Falcon demonstrates U.S. commitment to regional security by providing responsive airpower and deterring potential threats within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)