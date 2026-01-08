74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The F-16 sustains a forward airpower presence within the USCENTCOM AOR, supporting Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) objectives to maintain regional stability and rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)