A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The F-16 sustains a forward airpower presence within the USCENTCOM AOR, supporting Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) objectives to maintain regional stability and rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9482381
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-OE100-1506
|Resolution:
|5335x3557
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.