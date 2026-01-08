74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Krisher, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. 74th EARS operates the KC-135 within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver inflight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions across the AOR.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)