74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Krisher, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. 74th EARS operates the KC-135 within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions across the AOR.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
