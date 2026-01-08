74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Pilot, performs a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. The 74th EARS enables rapid global mobility by delivering in-flight refueling to combat, airlift, and reconnaissance aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)