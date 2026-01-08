(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 1 of 11]

    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The F-16 sustains a forward airpower presence within the USCENTCOM AOR, supporting Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) objectives to maintain regional stability and rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:23
    Photo ID: 9482364
    VIRIN: 260107-F-OE100-1190
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

