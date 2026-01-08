74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. The KC-135 Stratotanker sustains air operations through in-flight refueling extending the range of military aircraft operating in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9482378
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-OE100-1502
|Resolution:
|4580x3053
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
