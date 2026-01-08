74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Krisher, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to transfer fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. The 74th EARS operates the KC-135 within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions, while the F-16 platform supports a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
