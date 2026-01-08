(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 11]

    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Krisher, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to transfer fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. The 74th EARS operates the KC-135 within the CENTCOM AOR to deliver in-flight refueling, enabling extended range and endurance for aircraft involved in joint missions, while the F-16 platform supports a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:23
    Photo ID: 9482377
    VIRIN: 260107-F-OE100-1501
    Resolution: 4487x2991
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

