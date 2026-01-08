U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Thompson (left) and 1st Lt. Ryan Hoke, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Pilots, perform a routine pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan 7, 2026. The 74th EARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker within the CENTCOM AOR to provide rapid global mobility and persistent aerial refueling support for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|01.06.2026
|01.16.2026 09:23
|9482372
|260107-F-OE100-1497
|4164x2776
|1.66 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
This work, 74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.