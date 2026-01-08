U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elton Bultongez, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron mission management technician, prepares medical equipment during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The training scenario emphasized equipment organization and handling procedures for patient care and safety, which are critical to sustaining medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9478754
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-YU145-2458
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
