U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and service members with the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan 9, 2026. Together, Airmen and Dutch service members trained together and shared data based around aeromedical procedures in support of future joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
