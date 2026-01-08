Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit service member performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation during a medical simulation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2026. The simulation allowed Allied medical personnel an opportunity to observe U.S. Air Force aeromedical evacuation procedures in support of future joint aeromedical integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)