U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Cruse, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician flight instructor, moves a medical training mannequin during a subject matter exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The training scenario emphasized patient care and handling techniques required to sustain medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9478748
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-YU145-2086
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
No keywords found.