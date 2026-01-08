Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman with the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secures oxygen regulators aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The 86th AES hosted a subject matter exchange that allowed service members of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit to observe and perform medical procedures to enhance Allied operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)