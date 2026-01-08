(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Airman with the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secures oxygen regulators aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The 86th AES hosted a subject matter exchange that allowed service members of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit to observe and perform medical procedures to enhance Allied operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 08:08
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    TAGS

    aeromedical evacuation
    Ramstein Air Base
    subject matter exchange
    training
    royal netherlands air and space force

