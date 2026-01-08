Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria White, middle, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, works alongside Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hatcher, 86th AES noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew training, during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The subject matter exchange allowed service members with the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit to observe and perform medical procedures to enhance Allied operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)