Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Inside a static C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron joined NATO partners from the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force in a subject matter exchange designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen medical evacuation capabilities, Jan. 6-9.

The 86th AES hosted service members from Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit that combined hands-on medical training, simulation-based learning and insight into each service’s patient care kits and equipment.

By exchanging knowledge and observing each other’s methods, both teams gained insight into how Allied operations enhance mission execution.

“The biggest takeaway was that we can not only work together in tandem, but we can also work together integrated, taking care of the same patients together,” said Senior Airman Joseph Pearson, 86th AES mission management technician.

Working shoulder to shoulder, they compared techniques, asked questions and walked through various patient care procedures and scenarios. Throughout the week, they operated not as separate units, but as partners preparing for the same mission.

“Training together prepares us to take care of a large amount of patients in large scale conflicts,” said Captain Ramon “Zwitsal” Van Belzen, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit section lead. “It felt quite natural to work together, it actually went quite smoothly and quickly to work with people we’ve never worked with before.”

Low-light medical scenarios added another layer of realism, challenging both teams to adapt patient care to conditions that mirror real-life operational environments. Training together in these settings fostered teamwork and communications skills where coordination and clarity make a critical difference.

“The most valuable thing that we all received during this training opportunity was learning what our partner forces are able to do," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Maria Cruz-Fehr, 86th AES flight nurse. “With us being part of NATO and working with NATO side by side, we actually have a better understanding of our partner’s capacity. We know how they work now and how they operate, and we can essentially create mission success in our aeromedical evacuation missions by saving lives.”

Aeromedical evacuation personnel are required to make quick and complex medical decisions and adapt to changing medical emergencies while ensuring safety. Often working with just a flight nurse and medical technicians aboard an aircraft, the 86th AES are trained to provide critical medical care while transporting injured service members from deployed locations. Being able to perform these functions while operating in conjunction with NATO Allies is crucial to seamless mission execution.

“As the Dutch, we were very privileged to be here at Ramstein Air Base and happy to train together,” Zwitsal said. “It was nice to be able to make steps forward for the future and we hope we have more training opportunities together to increase both our proficiency and interoperability so we can take care of our patients in the air in whatever circumstances that might be.”