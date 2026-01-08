U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria White, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, works alongside Captain Iris van der Maarel, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit flight surgeon and aeromedical physician, during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. The exercise allowed Allied medical personnel to practice patient care in a simulated environment to enhance interoperability and medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
