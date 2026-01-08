(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria White, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, works alongside Captain Iris van der Maarel, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit flight surgeon and aeromedical physician, during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. The exercise allowed Allied medical personnel to practice patient care in a simulated environment to enhance interoperability and medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9478747
    VIRIN: 260107-F-YU145-2362
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    subject matter exchange
    86 AES
    training
    Ramstein AB
    royal netherlands air and space force

