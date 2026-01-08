(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training [Image 13 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Brenda Robinson, left, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron healthcare simulations operations specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elton Bultongez, middle, 86th AES mission management technician, and Captain Iris van der Maarel, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit flight surgeon and aeromedical physician, examine medical equipment during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The 86th AES hosted a subject matter exchange that allowed service members with the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit to observe and perform medical procedures to enhance Allied operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9478751
    VIRIN: 260108-F-YU145-2367
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training
    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    subject matter exchange
    86 AES
    Ramstein AB
    Royal Netherlands Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery