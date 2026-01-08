Strengthening Partnerships: 86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force collaborate on aeromedical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brenda Robinson, left, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron healthcare simulations operations specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elton Bultongez, middle, 86th AES mission management technician, and Captain Iris van der Maarel, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit flight surgeon and aeromedical physician, examine medical equipment during a static aeromedical evacuation exercise aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026. The 86th AES hosted a subject matter exchange that allowed service members with the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Operational Healthcare Unit to observe and perform medical procedures to enhance Allied operations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)