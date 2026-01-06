(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Makin Island Conducts Well Deck Operations

    Makin Island Conducts Well Deck Operations

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Assault Craft Unit 5 participate in a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9470117
    VIRIN: 250911-N-TP849-1025
    Resolution: 6221x4444
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Well Deck Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    ACU 5
    USN
    LCAC 64
    Recovery operation
    MKI

