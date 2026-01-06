Makin Island Conducts Well Deck Operations

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Assault Craft Unit 5 participate in a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9470117
|VIRIN:
|250911-N-TP849-1025
|Resolution:
|6221x4444
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
