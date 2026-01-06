Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinist`s Mate 1st Class John Bramhall, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Mint Hill, North Carolina, prepares a line during a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution with Assault Craft Unit 5, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)