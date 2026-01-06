Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Jeremiah Bennett, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Cincinnati, oversees well deck operations during a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution with Assault Craft Unit 5, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)