Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) fake out a line aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 64, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during a LCAC emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)