(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) fake out a line aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 64, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during a LCAC emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9470112
    VIRIN: 250911-N-YR119-1077
    Resolution: 4171x2781
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery
    Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery
    Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery
    Makin Island Landing Craft Recovery
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts Well Deck Operations
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill
    Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU 5
    Well Deck
    LHD 8
    MKI
    Amphibious

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery