Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) fake out a line aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 64, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during a LCAC emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9470112
|VIRIN:
|250911-N-YR119-1077
|Resolution:
|4171x2781
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.