Makin Island Conducts LCAC Recovery Drill

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Assault Craft Unit 5 heave a tow line during a landing craft, air cushion emergency recovery evolution, Sept. 11, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)